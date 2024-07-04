India's T20 World champions arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players

Fans gathered outside Indira Gandhi International Airport to welcome the team, which defeated South Africa by seven runs in T20 World Cup final in Bridgetown.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma upon his arrival at New Delhi airport/ PTI

Despite the constant rain and tight security at the airport, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team returned to the country on Thursday, hailed by a large crowd. Fans gathered outside Indira Gandhi International Airport, carrying placards and waving the national flag, to greet the squad, which defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final in Bridgetown last Saturday, reported PTI.

"We have waited for this moment for the past 13 years. The team has made us proud by winning the World Cup," one fan told the news agency, referring to India's last victory in 2011.

Hurricane Beryl delayed the team's arrival from Barbados; they took a specially planned charter flight. The Air India aircraft, AIC24WC (Air India Champions 24 World Cup), departed Barbados at 4:50 am local time on Wednesday and arrived in Delhi at 6 am (IST) on Thursday, completing a 16-hour journey, the report stated.

PTI report further stated that the team, support personnel, players' families, BCCI officials, and travelling media were all on board. Heavy security kept the crowd under control, but supporters nevertheless shouted enthusiastically for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rahul Dravid.

Two buses were stationed outside the terminal to transport the players to their hotels, from whence they would proceed to the Prime Minister's mansion for a reception, the report added.

Tired but enthusiastic, the cricketers waved and grinned at the awaiting crowd. Suryakumar Yadav, who made the game-winning catch in the final, reacted positively to the cheering. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant saluted the crowd, while pacer Mohammed Siraj threw flying kisses. Rohit Sharma, carrying the trophy, raised it for spectators to see before getting on the bus. Virat Kohli acknowledged the fans by giving a thumbs up, according to the news agency report.

Some supporters claimed to have been waiting outside the airport since the previous night. "We have been here since last night. It was very important for us to win this World Cup after losing the ODI World Cup last year," stated one set of fans.

The squad's triumph earned India its second T20 world title, capping an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy. The previous ICC trophy won by India was the Champions Trophy in 2013 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

After meeting with the Prime Minister, the players will fly to Mumbai for an open bus triumph parade and a congratulatory ceremony at Wankhede Stadium, reported PTI.

Reportedly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and India team captain Rohit Sharma urged fans on social media to show their support in huge numbers. It will be a memorable moment for Rohit, a Mumbai native and fan favourite in the city.

A similar roadshow took place in Mumbai 17 years ago, when Dhoni's team defeated Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa.