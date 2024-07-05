Team India stars show gratitude after the "victory parade" in Mumbai

The cricketers were seen enjoying the celebrations. Following the victory parade, Team India players took to their social media handles to express their gratitude towards it

Indian captain Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 (Pic: X/@ImRo45)

Team India defeated South Africa in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. Following the triumph, the Board of Control for Cricket in India organized a "Victory Parade" at Marine Drive in Mumbai.

On July 4, 2024, cricket fans from all over India turned out in large numbers on the streets of Marine Drive. The T20 World Cup 2024 winning Team India took a ride from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium in a double-decker bus.

The cricketers were seen enjoying the celebrations. Following the victory parade, Team India players took to their social media handles to express their gratitude towards it.

Indian stalwart Virat Kohli wrote, "Deep respect and heartfelt thanks to all the officers and staff of @MumbaiPolice

& @CPMumbaiPolice for doing a phenomenal job during Team India’s Victory Parade. Your dedication and service is highly appreciated.🙏🏼 Jai Hind !🫡🇮🇳" on his official X handle. Taking to X:

Deep respect and heartfelt thanks to all the officers and staff of @MumbaiPolice & @CPMumbaiPolice for doing a phenomenal job during Team India’s Victory Parade. Your dedication and service is highly appreciated.🙏🏼 Jai Hind !🫡🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 5, 2024

The "Men in Blue" captain Rohit Sharma also took to X saying, "Still thinking about last night. Thank you for all the love ❤️" Taking to X:

Still thinking about last night.

Thank you for all the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bzX3nhhTIw — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 5, 2024

The Indian skipper posted a second post saying, "🇮🇳, this is for 𝐘𝐎𝐔." Taking to X:

🇮🇳, this is for 𝐘𝐎𝐔. pic.twitter.com/DSxE2gzgfw — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 5, 2024

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also thanked the Indian crowd for the support and love they showed throughout the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. "India, you mean the world to me! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all the love.. these are moments that I will never ever forget! Thank you for coming out to celebrate with us, despite the rains! We love you so much! Celebrating with you is why we do what we do! We’re all champions! All 1.4 billion of us! Thank you Mumbai, thank you India", Hardik wrote on X. Taking to X:

India, you mean the world to me! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all the love.. these are moments that I will never ever forget! Thank you for coming out to celebrate with us, despite the rains! We love you so much! Celebrating with you is why we do what we do! We’re… pic.twitter.com/c18lLrPJ1q — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 4, 2024