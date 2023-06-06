Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mercedes optimistic after significant progress at Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes optimistic after significant progress at Spanish Grand Prix

Updated on: 06 June,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

Top

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen put on another dominant performance to win Sunday’s race from pole position, but Mercedes took a big step forward with Lewis Hamilton finishing second and teammate George Russell third to give the team its first double podium finish of the season

Mercedes optimistic after significant progress at Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Mercedes optimistic after significant progress at Spanish Grand Prix
x
00:00

Mercedes came out of Formula One’s Spanish Grand Prix with increased confidence after showing significant progress and finishing ahead of Aston Martin and Ferrari.


Red Bull’s Max Verstappen put on another dominant performance to win Sunday’s race from pole position, but Mercedes took a big step forward with Lewis Hamilton finishing second and teammate George Russell third to give the team its first double podium finish of the season.


“This result is definitely what we were working towards,” Hamilton said. “We’ve just got to try to keep this up.”


Also Read: Verstappen claims maiden Spanish GP pole

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Max Verstappen formula one sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK