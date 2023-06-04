Verstappen claims maiden Spanish GP pole

In changeable conditions at the Circuit de Catalunya, the series leader recorded an early fastest lap of one minute and 12.272 seconds to outpace nearest rival and local hero Carlos Sainz of Ferrari by 0.462 seconds

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Defending double world champion Max Verstappen claimed his maiden Spanish Grand Prix pole position with some ease on Saturday after a topsy-turvy qualifying saw both his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Lecerc fail to progress.

In changeable conditions at the Circuit de Catalunya, the series leader recorded an early fastest lap of one minute and 12.272 seconds to outpace nearest rival and local hero Carlos Sainz of Ferrari by 0.462 seconds.

Lando Norris was third for McLaren with a thrilling late lap to go ahead of Pierre Gasly of Alpine and Mercedes’s seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

