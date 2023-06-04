Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC installs dewatering pumps at 50 spots in city
Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: Two held for brutal murder of 27-year-old woman in Naigaon
Mumbai: BMC is failing PPP model in city hospital
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Verstappen claims maiden Spanish GP pole

Verstappen claims maiden Spanish GP pole

Updated on: 04 June,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  Montmelo
AFP |

Top

In changeable conditions at the Circuit de Catalunya, the series leader recorded an early fastest lap of one minute and 12.272 seconds to outpace nearest rival and local hero Carlos Sainz of Ferrari by 0.462 seconds

Verstappen claims maiden Spanish GP pole

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Verstappen claims maiden Spanish GP pole
x
00:00

Defending double world champion Max Verstappen claimed his maiden Spanish Grand Prix pole position with some ease on Saturday after a topsy-turvy qualifying saw both his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Lecerc fail to progress. 


In changeable conditions at the Circuit de Catalunya, the series leader recorded an early fastest lap of one minute and 12.272 seconds to outpace nearest rival and local hero Carlos Sainz of Ferrari by 0.462 seconds. 


Lando Norris was third for McLaren with a thrilling late lap to go ahead of Pierre Gasly of Alpine and Mercedes’s seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. 


Also Read: Verstappen leads opening practice at Spanish GP

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton formula one sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK