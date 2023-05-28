Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start Sunday’s race on the second row alongside the Alpine of Esteban Ocon

Max Verstappen

Listen to this article Verstappen happy to be on pole at Monaco for first time x 00:00

Max Verstappen (left) claimed pole for the Monaco Grand Prix with Fernando Alonso keeping the Red Bull world champion company on the front row after qualifying on Saturday.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start Sunday’s race on the second row alongside the Alpine of Esteban Ocon. “You have to go all out and risk it all,” said Verstappen. “I knew I was behind, I’m very happy to be on pole for the first time here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Veteran Fernando Alonso all set for attack at Monaco

The session was red-flagged when Sergio Perez smashed his Red Bull into a wall leaving last year’s winner at the rear of the grid. Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari posted the fifth fastest time to occupy the third row with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever