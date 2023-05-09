The victory—Red Bull’s fifth from five races this season—extends Verstappen’s lead at the top of the standings and follows his triumph in the inaugural Miami race last year

Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Winning a race from P9 is very satisfying: Max Verstappen x 00:00

World champion Max Verstappen powered from ninth on the grid to beat Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and win the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

The victory—Red Bull’s fifth from five races this season—extends Verstappen’s lead at the top of the standings and follows his triumph in the inaugural Miami race last year.

The 1-2 for Red Bull is their fourth in five races so far this season as the team utterly dominate the sport leaving their rivals to battle for the third podium position.

Aston Martin’s Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso took third for his fourth podium in five races this season as he continues to enjoy his late career revival.

Also Read: Red Bull's Christian Horner happy with rivalry between Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen

Verstappen’s 38th win for Red Bull equals the team record set by Sebastian Vettel and is the first time a driver has won from ninth on the grid since Niki Lauda at the French Grand Prix in 1984. “I took the cars off one by one and then I could stay out really long on the hard tyres and that’s where we I think made the difference,” said Verstappen.

“For sure winning a race from P9 is always very satisfying,” he said. It was a disappointing day for Perez, who after his victory in Baku last week, had a great chance to win from pole, but was left frustrated with the tyre choice. “I think the medium initially was really poor. It wasn’t expected and that really compromised our pace,” said Perez.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever