After Mercedes enjoyed a 1-2 effort in the opening session, with George Russell leading the way from Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen—the current championship leader—responded emphatically with an impressive best lap time of 1:27.930

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Max quickest; Charles crashes in practice at Miami GP x 00:00

World champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull set the fastest time in Friday’s practice for the Miami Grand Prix, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered a crash into a barrier on a track which several drivers described as “slippery.”

Also Read: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez pips teammate Max Verstappen to win Azerbaijan GP

After Mercedes enjoyed a 1-2 effort in the opening session, with George Russell leading the way from Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen—the current championship leader—responded emphatically with an impressive best lap time of 1:27.930.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever