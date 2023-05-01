Breaking News
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez pips teammate Max Verstappen to win Azerbaijan GP

Updated on: 01 May,2023 08:24 AM IST  |  Baku
Verstappen leads the championship by six points ahead of the fifth round of the 23-race season

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez pips teammate Max Verstappen to win Azerbaijan GP

Sergio Perez with his trophy after winning in Baku yesterday

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez pips teammate Max Verstappen to win Azerbaijan GP
Sergio Perez won Sunday’s Azerbaijan GP with teammate Max Verstappen in second to ram home Red Bull’s supremacy over the rest of the Formula One grid. Ferrari’s pole-sitter Charles Leclerc completed the podium, a respectable third. 


“Vamos!” exclaimed the Mexican on the team radio after making it a hugely profitable weekend in Baku where he also claimed Saturday’s sprint race. Red Bull boss Christian Horner acknowledged Perez’s “sensational weekend”. He added: “He’s always been outstanding on this track, I don’t know what it is about Azerbaijan, but he absolutely excels here.” 



Red Bull’s roll through 2023 after four races now reads four wins plus Saturday’s sprint, three poles, and three 1-2s. Verstappen leads the championship by six points ahead of the fifth round of the 23-race season. Perez’ engineer told him on the team radio he was the “king of the streets” and with justification as five of his six F1 wins, not counting Saturday’s sprint, have come on street circuits, twice in Baku alongside wins in Saudi Arabia, Monaco and Singapore.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

