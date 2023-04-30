Breaking News
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint race

Updated on: 30 April,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  Baku
AFP

Top

Perez was adding the first of six sprint races in 2023 to his win in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Verstappen taking the season-opener in Bahrain and last time out in Melbourne

Sprint winner Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Sergio Perez won Saturday’s sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to maintain Red Bull’s perfect start to the season. 


Ferrari’s pole-sitter Charles Leclerc took second place with Max Verstappen in third to keep his lead in the drivers’ championship ahead of Sunday’s main event.



Also Read: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on pole again


Leclerc is on pole again for the fourth round of the season, but judged on this display, he will have his work cut out again to clip the Red Bulls’s wings.

Perez was adding the first of six sprint races in 2023 to his win in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Verstappen taking the season-opener in Bahrain and last time out in Melbourne.

Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen formula one sports news Sports Update

