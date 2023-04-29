Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on pole again

Verstappen, edged out by less than two tenths of a second, leads his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 15 points in the world championship going into the fourth race of the season. Perez will start on the second row with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, fourth in qualifying, keeping the Mexican company

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc grabbed his third consecutive pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a nerve-jangling red-flag interrupted qualifying at Baku on Friday.

Leclerc and Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen had posted identical times in the top 10 shoot-out before Leclerc produced a magical flying last lap to head the grid for Sunday’s race. Verstappen, edged out by less than two-tenths of a second, leads his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 15 points in the world championship going into the fourth race of the season. Perez will start on the second row with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, fourth in qualifying, keeping the Mexican company.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton came fifth to fill the third row with Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. Completing the top 10 were Lando Norris, in a heavily upgraded McLaren, Yuki Tsunoda producing a superb eighth in the AlphaTauri, Alonso’s teammate Lance Stroll and rookie Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren.

