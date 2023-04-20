Breaking News
Verstappen reveals his hidden possession to girlfriend Piquet

Verstappen reveals his hidden possession to girlfriend Piquet

Updated on: 20 April,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

“Which bike?” enquired Piquet. With a smile on his face, Verstappen coyly revealed his secret. “I have a Harley,” he said.

Verstappen reveals his hidden possession to girlfriend Piquet

Max Verstappen with girlfriend Kelly Piquet

Listen to this article
Verstappen reveals his hidden possession to girlfriend Piquet
x
00:00

Red Bull champion Max Verstappen revealed to his girlfriend Kelly Piquet that he has a hidden possession reserved for a time in the distant future when he retires from F1.


Also Read: Max Verstappen bags first-ever pole in Australia as George Russell wins front row start



As Verstappen and Kelly Piquet were escorted to a race by police on motorbikes, the car driver made small talk with the Dutchman. He asked Verstappen if he had ever ridden a motorbike. “Which bike?” enquired Piquet. With a smile on his face, Verstappen coyly revealed his secret. “I have a Harley,” he said.


The unexpected response left the Brazilian model with a  plethora of questions. “For what?” asked Piquet. Verstappen then detailed his plans for the bike. “It would be nice to put it [bike] in the living room. Maybe, it’s better in a few years’ time. Then I have time to ride it with my fat belly on the tank,” Verstappen said.

