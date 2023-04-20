“Which bike?” enquired Piquet. With a smile on his face, Verstappen coyly revealed his secret. “I have a Harley,” he said.

Max Verstappen with girlfriend Kelly Piquet

Listen to this article Verstappen reveals his hidden possession to girlfriend Piquet x 00:00

Red Bull champion Max Verstappen revealed to his girlfriend Kelly Piquet that he has a hidden possession reserved for a time in the distant future when he retires from F1.

Also Read: Max Verstappen bags first-ever pole in Australia as George Russell wins front row start

As Verstappen and Kelly Piquet were escorted to a race by police on motorbikes, the car driver made small talk with the Dutchman. He asked Verstappen if he had ever ridden a motorbike. “Which bike?” enquired Piquet. With a smile on his face, Verstappen coyly revealed his secret. “I have a Harley,” he said.

The unexpected response left the Brazilian model with a plethora of questions. “For what?” asked Piquet. Verstappen then detailed his plans for the bike. “It would be nice to put it [bike] in the living room. Maybe, it’s better in a few years’ time. Then I have time to ride it with my fat belly on the tank,” Verstappen said.