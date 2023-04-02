Breaking News
Max Verstappen bags first-ever pole in Australia as George Russell wins front row start

02 April,2023
AFP

Max Verstappen after claiming pole on Saturday. Pic/AFP


Double world champion Max Verstappen claimed pole on Saturday for the Australian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, but his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez had a torrid time and will start last. 


In overcast and cool conditions, Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes was third ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in a tight session that went to the wire. Last year’s winner Charles Leclerc came seventh in the Ferrari, with his teammate Carlos Sainz fifth. It was a huge performance from Mercedes, whose W14 has struggled for speed but is clearly improving as they again bettered Ferrari. 



Also Read: Max Verstappen completes practice clean sweep ahead of Saudi GP


Lance Stroll in the other Aston Martin will start sixth ahead of Leclerc with Williams’ Alexander Albon a shock eighth. Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was ninth with Nico Hulkenberg in a Haas rounding out the Top 10. 

