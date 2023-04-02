Max Verstappen bags first-ever pole in Australia as George Russell wins front row start

Lance Stroll in the other Aston Martin will start sixth ahead of Leclerc with Williams’ Alexander Albon a shock eighth. Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was ninth with Nico Hulkenberg in a Haas rounding out the Top 10

Max Verstappen after claiming pole on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Double world champion Max Verstappen claimed pole on Saturday for the Australian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, but his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez had a torrid time and will start last.

In overcast and cool conditions, Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes was third ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in a tight session that went to the wire. Last year’s winner Charles Leclerc came seventh in the Ferrari, with his teammate Carlos Sainz fifth. It was a huge performance from Mercedes, whose W14 has struggled for speed but is clearly improving as they again bettered Ferrari.

Lance Stroll in the other Aston Martin will start sixth ahead of Leclerc with Williams’ Alexander Albon a shock eighth. Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was ninth with Nico Hulkenberg in a Haas rounding out the Top 10.

