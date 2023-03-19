Max Verstappen completes practice clean sweep ahead of Saudi GP

It was the defending double world champion’s third successive session-topping lap at the Jeddah Street Circuit, his best in one minute 28.485 seconds beating Perez’s lap by 0.642sec

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen walks along the pit lane after being knocked out during the qualifying session of the Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah. Pic/AFP

Max Verstappen topped the times ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez for a practice clean sweep as Red Bull registered another commanding one-two in Saturday’s final session at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Behind the dominant Red Bulls, Fernando Alonso confirmed his pace and potential by taking third ahead of his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll but both were more than a second adrift of the pace.

