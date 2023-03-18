Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez dominate opening practice in Saudi Arabian GP

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso followed his bold third place at the Bahrain GP by taking third ahead of his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Max Verstappen showed no ill effects after a recent stomach bug on Friday as he and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez dominated opening practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The defending double world champion clocked a fastest lap in one minute and 29.617 seconds to outpace Perez by four-tenths of a second, the champion team stamping their authority in the heat at the Jeddah Street Circuit.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso followed his bold third place at the Bahrain GP by taking third ahead of his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll.

