Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez dominate opening practice in Saudi Arabian GP

Updated on: 18 March,2023 08:44 AM IST  |  Jeddah
AFP |

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP


Max Verstappen showed no ill effects after a recent stomach bug on Friday as he and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez dominated opening practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.


The defending double world champion clocked a fastest lap in one minute and 29.617 seconds to outpace Perez by four-tenths of a second, the champion team stamping their authority in the heat at the Jeddah Street Circuit.



Also Read: Fernando Alonso maintains hold over Max Verstappen in practice


Two-time champion Fernando Alonso followed his bold third place at the Bahrain GP by taking third ahead of his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

