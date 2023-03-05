Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held for attacking MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande
Mumbai: It’s Women’s Day every day at these metro stations
Mumbai: India’s first fully divyang customer relations centre opens in Ghatkopar
Mumbai: Doctors remove foetal bones from lady’s womb
Mumbai: D Ward takes lead in waste segregation

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Fernando Alonso maintains hold over Max Verstappen in practice

Fernando Alonso maintains hold over Max Verstappen in practice

Updated on: 05 March,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  Sakhir (Bahrain)
AFP |

Top

The 41-year-old Spaniard, revelling in the performance of his vastly-improved Aston Martin car, clocked a best lap of 1 minute 32.340 seconds to edge Red Bull’s two-time defending world champion by 0.005 seconds. The Dutchman’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was third

Fernando Alonso maintains hold over Max Verstappen in practice

Fernando Alonso. Pic/AFP


Two-time champion Fernando Alonso continued to set the pace at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday when he outpaced Max Verstappen in an intriguing third and final practice. 


The 41-year-old Spaniard, revelling in the performance of his vastly-improved Aston Martin car, clocked a best lap of 1 minute 32.340 seconds to edge Red Bull’s two-time defending world champion by 0.005 seconds. The Dutchman’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was third.



Also Read: Pace at the race!


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

formula one sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK