Zhou Guanyu edges out Max Verstappen in Formula One testing

Updated on: 26 February,2023 09:24 AM IST  |  Sakhir (Bahrain)
AFP |

Zhou clocked a best time of 1min 31.610sec off 132 laps in his Alfa Romeo on the second day of pre-season testing on the same Sakhir track which will stage the 2023 championship opener on March 5

Zhou Guanyu


China’s Zhou Guanyu succeeded where many others have failed on Friday by out-pacing Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and admitted “it feels nice to see my name up there.”


Zhou clocked a best time of 1min 31.610sec off 132 laps in his Alfa Romeo on the second day of pre-season testing on the same Sakhir track which will stage the 2023 championship opener on March 5.  



“We are well aware this is testing, of course, and everyone is trying different settings, but it feels nice to see my name and that of the team up there in the timing sheets,” said Zhou.

