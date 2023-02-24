Breaking News
Max Verstappen edges out Alonso to open F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain

Updated on: 24 February,2023 09:57 AM IST  |  Sakhir (Bahrain)
Alex Albon was third fastest as Williams seemed to have improved its pace from last season, but George Russell was only fifth fastest for Mercedes behind Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen during Day One of the preseason testing at the Bahrain International Circuit yesterday. Pic/Getty Images


Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing on Thursday.


Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. 



Also Read: Max Verstappen wins action-packed US Grand Prix; Red Bull take constructors' title


Alex Albon was third fastest as Williams seemed to have improved its pace from last season, but George Russell was only fifth fastest for Mercedes behind Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu.

