Max Verstappen hit by stomach illness ahead of Saudi GP

Double world champion Max Verstappen has delayed his arrival at this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by 24 hours due to a stomach illness and will miss Thursday’s media day.

Dutchman confirmed in a tweet that he is “feeling fine again” and, having delayed his flight to Jeddah, will instead arrive for practice on Friday. His Red Bull team also tweeted to confirm Verstappen’s absence.

“Max has been suffering from a stomach illness over the past few days and with the agreement of the FIA will not be present on track today,” said the team.

After victory in a crushing Red Bull one-two at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen leads the drivers’ championship ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

