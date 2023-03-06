Max Verstappen vrooms to victory

In the end, it seemed a comfortable finish for Red Bull’s Verstappen, who was also on pole position. This is the first time in his career that Verstappen has won the Bahrain GP. His red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished in second place while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished third

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during the Bahrain GP. Pic/Getty Images

Double world champion Max Verstappen struck the first blow of the new Formula 1 season by winning the Bahrain Grand Prix here on Sunday.

