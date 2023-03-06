Breaking News
Max Verstappen vrooms to victory

Updated on: 06 March,2023 09:56 AM IST  |  Sakhir (Bahrain)
In the end, it seemed a comfortable finish for Red Bull’s Verstappen, who was also on pole position. This is the first time in his career that Verstappen has won the Bahrain GP.  His red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished in second place  while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished third

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during the Bahrain GP. Pic/Getty Images


Double world champion Max Verstappen struck the first blow of the new Formula 1 season by winning the Bahrain Grand Prix here on Sunday. 


Also read : Fernando Alonso maintains hold over Max Verstappen in practice



In the end, it seemed a comfortable finish for Red Bull’s Verstappen, who was also on pole position. This is the first time in his career that Verstappen has won the Bahrain GP.  His red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished in second place  while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished third. 


