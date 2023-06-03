Verstappen leads opening practice at Spanish GP

The championship leader was in dominant form as he picked up from his victory in Monaco last Sunday and clocked a best lap in one minute and 14.606 seconds to beat his Mexican title rival by 0.768 seconds, leaving Esteban Ocon of Alpine in third

Max Verstappen. Pic/AFP

Defending double world champion Max Verstappen outpaced team-mate Sergio Perez as Red Bull topped the times in Friday’s opening practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The championship leader was in dominant form as he picked up from his victory in Monaco last Sunday and clocked a best lap in one minute and 14.606 seconds to beat his Mexican title rival by 0.768 seconds, leaving Esteban Ocon of Alpine in third.

