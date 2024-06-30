Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz joins Russell on the second row of the grid, edging out the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, the man who will replace him on the Italian team next season. Hamilton will be alongside Charles Lerclerc on the third row with Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Sergio Perez (Red Bull) behind them

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates after taking pole at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Verstappen feels ‘great’ after taking pole in Austria x 00:00

Three-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will start from pole position for his Red Bull team’s home Grand Prix in Austria on Sunday after topping qualifying.

Verstappen’s closest championship rival Lando Norris (McLaren) was second fastest with George Russell (Mercedes) in third. The Dutch driver had earlier extended his lead in the overall standings by winning the sprint race, with Norris third. “The qualifying went really well,” said Verstappen. “It’s been a while that we’ve actually been on pole so it’s a great feeling. The team have been working really hard to make the car a bit more competitive and I think this is a great statement and it will be a great fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz joins Russell on the second row of the grid, edging out the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, the man who will replace him on the Italian team next season. Hamilton will be alongside Charles Lerclerc on the third row with Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Sergio Perez (Red Bull) behind them.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever