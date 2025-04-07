Breaking News
Halle Berry reveals why she'll always be a fan of Chris Hemsworth

Updated on: 07 April,2025 01:07 PM IST  |  Washington DC
Actress Halle Berry, while promoting her crime thriller 'Crime 101' at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, opened up about working with her co-star Chris Hemsworth

Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth. Pics/AFP

Actress Halle Berry, while promoting her crime thriller 'Crime 101' at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, opened up about working with her co-star Chris Hemsworth, saying she'll be "a fan for the rest of her life" after the Australian actor stood up for her on set.


Speaking to E! News on the red carpet, Berry praised Hemsworth for a kind gesture during filming that left a lasting impression on her.


"[He's] a stand-up guy. I won't go into it now, but he stood up for me in a moment in our movie, and instantly I knew right then I'm gonna follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of his life because he stood up for a woman. He didn't have to do it, and he did," said Berry.


 
 
 
 
 
As per Deadline, Hemsworth, who has long admired Berry's work, had earlier admitted he was nervous to act alongside her.

"I've admired Halle's work for many, many years. I was obviously very intimidated to sit opposite her in a scene and try and, you know, not just be in awe of what she was doing," said Chris, as per Deadline.

In Crime 101, Hemsworth plays a skilled jewel thief while Berry plays an insurance broker. The movie, directed by Bart Layton, also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Monica Barbaro. It is based on the novella by Don Winslow and follows a set of "Crime 101" rules for the perfect heist.

Hemsworth took the role after Pedro Pascal dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

