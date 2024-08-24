Dutch Grand Prix: Norris, Russell on top in practice sessions

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Zandvoort (Netherlands)
AFP |

The second session was paused for six minutes while officials cleared debris off the track after Nico Hulkenberg crashed his Haas as his rear tyres locked up

Lando Norris and George Russell

British drivers Lando Norris and George Russell secured the bragging rights after the first day of practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday, with local hero Max Verstappen in unfamiliar territory behind them. 


Russell set a lap time of 1:10.702 early in the second hour-long practice session and it was never beaten, Oscar Piastri from Australia coming in 0.061 seconds 
behind. Verstappen trailed in fifth, 0.284 seconds behind Russell’s Mercedes, having been pipped into second by Norris in the day’s first practice session. 



The second session was paused for six minutes while officials cleared debris off the track after Nico Hulkenberg crashed his Haas as his rear tyres locked up.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

