Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Pic/Instagram

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who released her first feature movie Sharmajee Ki Beti in 2024, took to social media to announce the return of her breast cancer. Tahira, who was diagnosed in 2018, shared the news of a relapse on the occasion of World Health Day 2025. The celebrated author emphasised the importance of mammograms for cancer survivors.

Tahira on round 2 of breast cancer

Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, shared a post that read, “Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this.”

In the caption of the post, she added, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through.”

Tahira’s battle with cancer

Tahira underwent a mastectomy seven years ago. Throughout her journey, she has been open and outspoken, using her experience to raise awareness about breast cancer. She was specifically diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), a condition involving high-grade malignant cells in her right breast. This diagnosis was considered stage 0, or a pre-cancerous stage. She even walked the ramp at a fashion week, flaunting her shaved head, and also shared pictures of her scars on Instagram.

Tahira’s work front

Meanwhile, Tahira made her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, which featured actors Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi, and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds.