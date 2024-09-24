Scottish beat Campion to be U-12 champions!

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Bombay Scottish skipper Azim Hakeem did well to capitalise on a rebound off Campion goalkeeper Ayaansh Sharma to tap in the first goal and give his team a 1-0 lead as they headed into lemon time

The Bombay Scottish team with their trophy. Pic/Ashish Raje

Bombay Scottish School (Mahim) emerged champions of the MSSA boys under-12 Div-I inter-school football tournament at the MSSA School Sports Centre, Azad Maidan on Saturday.


The Mahim boys got the better of Campion School (Cooperage) 2-0 in the summit clash.



Bombay Scottish skipper Azim Hakeem did well to capitalise on a rebound off Campion goalkeeper Ayaansh Sharma to tap in the first goal and give his team a 1-0 lead as they headed into lemon time.

After the change of ends, Bombay Scottish doubled their lead when Yohan John provided a perfect pass for Ethan Taites to slot home the second goal and seal the fate of the encounter. Campion School had their fair share of goal-scoring opportunities, but Scottish goalkeeper Adam Carvalho proved difficult to beat under the bar.

Earlier, St Anne’s High School (Orlem) blanked Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) 3-0 in the third-place match. The hero for St Anne’s was Safwan Duduka, who scored a fine brace after Brave Koli scored the opening goal of the match.

