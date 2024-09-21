Scottish, Campion in U-12 final

Striker Azim Hakeem scores winner v Jamnabai, while Colaba boys beat St Anne’s 5-4 via tie-breaker in semis

Campion’s Martin Quer (left) tries to get past a St Anne’s player at Azad Maidan yesterday; (right) Bombay Scottish’s Azim Hakeem (second from right) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) in the U-12 MSSA Div-1 semi-finals at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pics/Ashish Raje

Dashing striker Azim Hakeem played a significant role, scoring the all-important winning goal as Bombay Scottish (Mahim) beat a spirited Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 1-0 in the boys U-12 Div-I semi-finals of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Friday.

After a barren first half, the Mahim boys finally found the back of the Jamnabai net towards the end of the match. Following a throw-in from the right, skipper Azim received a return pass from teammate Rihan Bagul and unleashed a swerving shot that beat the rival goalkeeper and sunk into the back of the net.

The Bombay Scottish lads enjoyed more ball possession, but struggled to break through the resolute Jamnabai defence more than once.

Earlier, Campion School (Cooperage) beat St Anne’s (Malad) 5-4 via the tie-breaker in the first semi-final. Campion took the lead in the 19th minute through Martin Quer. In the second half, with a minute of play left, Safwan Duduko equalised for St Anne’s to send the match into the shootout.

In the tie-breaker, Arhaan Fernandes, Ayaan Khan, Martin and Agastya Rivi scored for Campion, while only Ian John, Manthan Jagtap and Safwan were on target for St Anne’s.