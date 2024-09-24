Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Peps masterstroke

Pep's masterstroke

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Man City defender John Stones, who scored 98th-min equaliser in 2-2 draw with Arsenal, reveals boss Guardiola pushed him forward to win aerial duels

Man City’s John Stones (fourth from right) scores in the 98th minute v Arsenal on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was Pep Guardiola’s former assistant at Manchester City and, on Sunday, master tactician Guardiola showed just why he’s been the boss as his team eked out a stoppage time 2-2 draw against the Gunners.


Arsenal were on the verge of snapping City’s 47-game unbeaten home run, despite being down to 10 men throughout the second half after Leandro Trossard was sent off in first-half stoppage time.



Pep GuardiolaPep Guardiola

Haaland’s century 

Man City striker Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the ninth minute, firing home his 100th goal for the club in his 105th appearance. Arsenal levelled two minutes later through Riccardo Calafiori’s beautiful long ranger. Gabriel Magalhaes then headed the visitors in front from a corner in first-half stoppage time. Given their numerical advantage, City dominated the second half, but were frustrated by Arsenal’s stubborn defence and some brilliant saves by goalkeeper David Raya. However, in the final moments, with City staring at defeat, Guardiola turned things around. John Stones, a centre-back, who sometimes moves into midfield, was brought on and Guardiola instructed him to join Haaland upfront in attack. “He [Guardiola] wanted me to play closer to Erling, get higher up the pitch so when we got crosses in, we could start to win more aerial duels,” Stones said. It paid off. Deep into stoppage time (98th min) City’s Jack Grealish took a corner quickly and sent the ball into the box. The ball took a deflection and fell bang in front of Stones who slammed home for 2-2. “Over the years, we have learned as a team to stick together, no matter who is playing and to always be ready,” Stones added.

“We still have this passion, this fire inside ourselves,” Guardiola said after holding Arsenal who finished runners-up to City in each of the last two years. Arteta said his boys had performed a miracle, defending against City with a man short. “Obviously, it’s already a miracle that we played 56 minutes at the Etihad with 10 men. It’s unbelievable what we have done,” said Arteta.

Rodri out for rest of season

Meanwhile, Man City star Rodri, who suffered an injury during this match, has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee.

