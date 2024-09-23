Breaking News
Critics want City wiped from face of the earth: Pep

Updated on: 23 September,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

“During a season, you can say, ‘Oh, it was a bad season,’ ” said Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he feels critics of the Premier League champions want the club wiped “from the face of the earth” over their alleged breaches of financial rules.


City, who have dominated English football since Guardiola’s arrival in 2016, face a hefty points deduction or even expulsion from the league if found guilty on some or all of the 115 charges relating to financial regulations. 



Also Read: Bastianini triumphs at Emilia-Romagna MotoGP


He brought up the matter unprompted ahead of Sunday’s clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium while talking about the tendency of people to overly criticise isolated bad performances. “During a season, you can say, ‘Oh, it was a bad season,’ ” said Guardiola. 

“But for performances some people say, ‘Oh, it’s a disgrace, it is a disaster, it’s unacceptable.’ But I would say—I’m sorry, I want to defend my club, especially in these modern days when everyone is expecting us not to be relegated, to be disappeared off the face of the earth, the world—that we have better afternoons than the opponents. That’s why we win a lot.”

