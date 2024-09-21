Raya’s double save rescues Arsenal

The Spain international dived to his right to block the 51st-minute spot kick taken by Mateo Retegui, after Thomas Partey tripped Ederson

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya during the match against Atalanta

The first save was great. The second was even better. David Raya came to Arsenal’s rescue in the Champions League on Thursday with a double save from a penalty that was celebrated by his teammates as wildly as a goal being scored.

It preserved a 0-0 draw with Atalanta in the opening round of matches in the revamped tournament, and provided a further demonstration of the shot-stopping qualities of a goalkeeper more renowned for his ability with the ball at his feet. The Spain international dived to his right to block the 51st-minute spot kick taken by Mateo Retegui, after Thomas Partey tripped Ederson.

Raya quickly got to his feet, scrambled across his line and used his left arm to claw away a header from Retegui off the goal line after the ball had rebounded out to the Italy striker. “I was lucky to go the right way and save it. I was unlucky to put the rebound straight to him, but I was quick enough to get up and save the rebound. It’s fantastic to be able to keep the clean sheet,” Raya said.

Raya gave a big roar and was mobbed by Arsenal’s players in the goalmouth. The goalkeeper performed a similar scrambling save on the goal line in the Premier League this season at Aston Villa to deny Ollie Watkins, before Arsenal went on to score twice in the second half for a 2-0 win.

