Proteas deny Afghans ODI series whitewash

Aiden Markram. File pic

South Africa denied Afghanistan a series sweep with a seven-wicket win in the third and final cricket ODI. Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 69 led South Africa to 170-3 with 17 overs to spare in the one-day international after Afghanistan collapsed for the first time in the series and was bowled out for 169 in 34 overs.

Afghanistan won the series 2-1. An inexperienced South Africa was dismissed for 106 and 134 in the first two games, but Markram paced the chase well on yet another slow wicket at Sharjah with a gritty 67-ball innings.

