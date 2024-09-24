Breaking News
Proteas deny Afghans ODI series whitewash

Proteas deny Afghans ODI series whitewash

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Sharjah
AP , PTI |

Aiden Markram. File pic

South Africa denied Afghanistan a series sweep with a seven-wicket win in the third and final cricket ODI. Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 69 led South Africa to 170-3 with 17 overs to spare in the one-day international after Afghanistan collapsed for the first time in the series and was bowled out for 169 in 34 overs.


Also Read: Parakh leads India U-19 to 9-wicket win over Aus



Afghanistan won the series 2-1. An inexperienced South Africa was dismissed for 106 and 134 in the first two games, but Markram paced the chase well on yet another slow wicket at Sharjah with a gritty 67-ball innings.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

