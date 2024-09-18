Breaking News
Development projects worth Rs 29,000 crore underway in Marathwada: CM Shinde
Ganesh Visarjan: 19,176 idols immersed till 9 pm on Anant Chaturdashi
Dhule: 3 killed, 6 people injured as tractor carrying Ganesh idol runs over them
IMD issues yellow alert for Marathwada and Vidarbha
Shopkeeper, two others held for beating up Mumbai cop in Byculla
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > SA vs AFG Bavuma out with illness Markram to captain SA in ODI opener vs Afghanistan

SA vs AFG: Bavuma out with illness; Markram to captain SA in ODI opener vs Afghanistan

Updated on: 18 September,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Sharjah
IANS |

Top

This series is notable not only for its significance as a standalone fixture but also for its timing, coming off the back of their last encounter in the high-stakes semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

SA vs AFG: Bavuma out with illness; Markram to captain SA in ODI opener vs Afghanistan

Temba Bavuma. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
SA vs AFG: Bavuma out with illness; Markram to captain SA in ODI opener vs Afghanistan
x
00:00

South Africa will begin their historic ODI series against Afghanistan without their captain, Temba Bavuma, who has been sidelined by illness. The first match of the series is set to take place in Sharjah on Wednesday, marking the first time these two sides will face off in a bilateral One-day International series outside of ICC tournaments. 


In Bavuma's absence, Aiden Markram will take the helm as the Proteas' captain.



"Proteas One-Day International (ODI) captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first ODI against Afghanistan on Wednesday due to illness. Aiden Markram will be the stand-in captain," read the statement released by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday.


This series is notable not only for its significance as a standalone fixture but also for its timing, coming off the back of their last encounter in the high-stakes semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Also Read: We leant on the bowlers to deliver for us: SA captain Temba Bavuma

Following the ODI series against Afghanistan, South Africa's cricketing agenda will see them clash with Ireland in both ODIs and T20Is in Abu Dhabi, adding more international fixtures to their busy schedule.

South Africa ODI squad against Afghanistan:
Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south africa afghanistan cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK