After the early departure of Rudra Patel (10), Parakh stitched a fine partnership of 153 with Mumbai boy Abhigyan Kundu (53 not out, 9x4) to take their side home easily

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Parakh leads India U-19 to 9-wicket win over Aus x 00:00

Opener Sahil Parakh scored an aggressive unbeaten century as India U-19 brushed aside Australia by nine wickets here on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match youth ODIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Skipper De Silva credits big partnerships for win over England and NZ

Parakh’s 109 not out off 75 balls (14x4, 5x6) helped India achieve the target of 177 in just 22 overs. India had beaten Australia in the first match by seven wickets on Saturday. After the early departure of Rudra Patel (10), Parakh stitched a fine partnership of 153 with Mumbai boy Abhigyan Kundu (53 not out, 9x4) to take their side home easily.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever