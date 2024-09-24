Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Dominant DG Khetan storm into U 16 Div III summit clash

Dominant DG Khetan storm into U-16 Div-III summit clash

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

DG Khetan made a bright start and were rewarded for the early pressure when deep defender Kumar Badugu put his team ahead in the first half following a brilliant piece of individual play. In the second session, Aaroosh Bardeshkar scored off a superb left-footed free kick to make it 2-0

Dominant DG Khetan storm into U-16 Div-III summit clash

DG Khetan’s goalscorers Kumar Badugu (left) and Aaroosh Bardeshkar after their win yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Dominant DG Khetan storm into U-16 Div-III summit clash
DG Khetan (Malad) stormed into the boys U-16 third division final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament with a comfortable 2-0 win over RN Podar (Santacruz) at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Monday.


DG Khetan made a bright start and were rewarded for the early pressure when deep defender Kumar Badugu put his team ahead in the first half following a brilliant piece of individual play. In the second session, Aaroosh Bardeshkar scored off a superb left-footed free kick to make it 2-0.



Also Read: Pep’s masterstroke


In the other two quarter-finals, Thakur Public School (Kandivli) rallied from a goal down to beat Dr Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan (Malad) 2-1, while a spirited St Anthony High School (Malvani) stunned a fancied Don Bosco International (Matunga) 2-1.

Arnav Singh scored both goals for Thakur Public School after Josiah Chettiar gave Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan the lead with a first-half penalty. Daksh Koli and Manas Supugade were on target for St Anthony’s while Jahhaan Sanghavi pulled one back for Don Bosco International. Thakur Public School will face St Anthony’s in the second semi-final today.

