DG Khetan made a bright start and were rewarded for the early pressure when deep defender Kumar Badugu put his team ahead in the first half following a brilliant piece of individual play. In the second session, Aaroosh Bardeshkar scored off a superb left-footed free kick to make it 2-0

DG Khetan’s goalscorers Kumar Badugu (left) and Aaroosh Bardeshkar after their win yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Dominant DG Khetan storm into U-16 Div-III summit clash x 00:00

DG Khetan (Malad) stormed into the boys U-16 third division final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament with a comfortable 2-0 win over RN Podar (Santacruz) at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

DG Khetan made a bright start and were rewarded for the early pressure when deep defender Kumar Badugu put his team ahead in the first half following a brilliant piece of individual play. In the second session, Aaroosh Bardeshkar scored off a superb left-footed free kick to make it 2-0.

Also Read: Pep’s masterstroke

In the other two quarter-finals, Thakur Public School (Kandivli) rallied from a goal down to beat Dr Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan (Malad) 2-1, while a spirited St Anthony High School (Malvani) stunned a fancied Don Bosco International (Matunga) 2-1.

Arnav Singh scored both goals for Thakur Public School after Josiah Chettiar gave Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan the lead with a first-half penalty. Daksh Koli and Manas Supugade were on target for St Anthony’s while Jahhaan Sanghavi pulled one back for Don Bosco International. Thakur Public School will face St Anthony’s in the second semi-final today.