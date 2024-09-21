Breaking News
Norris pips Verstappen to dramatic pole in Singapore

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Singapore
AFP |

Top

Norris’s lap of 1min 30.002sec was 0.155sec quicker than Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton was third ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell

Norris pips Verstappen to dramatic pole in Singapore

Lando Norris. Pic/AFP

McLaren’s Lando Norris beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to pole position Saturday for the Singapore GP in a dramatic qualifying session red-flagged when Carlos Sainz crashed. 


Also Read: Gukesh, Erigaisi on a high



Norris’s lap of 1min 30.002sec was 0.155sec quicker than Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton was third ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell. “It was good enough for pole and I’m happy with that, especially here in Singapore,” said Norris, who is aiming to close a 59-point deficit to Verstappen in the drivers’ championship. But it was a disastrous Q3 for Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Sainz, the winner in Singapore 12 months ago, who will start down in ninth and 10th on the grid. 


Sainz’s back end snapped out on the final bend sending him spinning into the barriers and halting Q3 with just over eight minutes remaining, leaving most drivers just one shot at a qualifying lap. Leclerc then had his only lap time deleted for breaching track limits at turn two. Verstappen had only been 15th fastest in practice on Friday, so the Dutchman was pleased to be alongside his main title rival at the head of the grid. “I’m happy to be on the front row if you look at where we came from yesterday,” said Verstappen.

Max Verstappen formula one sports sports news Sports Update

