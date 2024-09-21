‘Coarse, rude’ Verstappen punished by stewards

Verstappen was summoned to appear before stewards after the first practice session in Singapore on Friday and the audio transcript was reviewed

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was on Friday punished for swearing in a Singapore Grand Prix press conference by governing body the FIA. The Red Bull driver is now obliged “to accomplish some work of public interest,” said a panel of FIA stewards, after the Dutch driver used the F-word in Thursday’s drivers’ press conference which was being broadcast live.

Verstappen was summoned to appear before stewards after the first practice session in Singapore on Friday and the audio transcript was reviewed. Verstappen was deemed to have used language “which is generally considered ‘coarse, rude’ or may ‘cause offence’ and is not considered suitable for broadcast,” read the stewards’ decision.

“The stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group... the driver explained that the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language,” it continued. “While the stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular when not under any particular pressure. Verstappen apologised for his behaviour.”

Norris sets the pace

McLaren’s Lando Norris went fastest on Friday to lead Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in second practice for the Singapore Grand Prix. The session could not have panned out much better for Englishman Norris, who trails Max Verstappen by 59 points at the top of the drivers’ standings.

