BTS J-hope shares Jungkook's reaction to Sweet Dreams, bonding with other members, and more

Updated on: 10 April,2025 12:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a recent interview, BTS' J-hope spilled the beans on his creative process, bonding with other members - Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Suga, V, and Jin, what ARMY means to him, and more

BTS J-hope and Jungkook Pic/Instagram

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope sat down for a candid chat amid his ongoing solo tour, Hope on the Stage. The K-pop idol spilled the beans on his creative process, bonding with other members - Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Suga, V, and Jin - as well as what the ARMY means to him. 


Who heard Sweet Dreams first?


In March, BTS’ music agency BigHit announced J-hope’s single Sweet Dreams with Miguel. A statement shared on Weverse read, “The R&B pop track is a heartfelt serenade that expresses the genuine desire to boldly love and be loved. Grammy-award-winning artist Miguel lends his soulful vocals to the song. We hope you enjoy Sweet Dreams as J-hope and Miguel gently deliver this dreamy, sweet melody of love.”


In an interview with iHeartRadio, J-hope was asked who got to hear the finished product first, to which he replied Jungkook followed by other members. 

J-hope on his bond with other BTS members

The Mona Lisa hitmaker said, “Each member knows their role and the team very well, so we positively influence each other. I believe that’s the driving force behind keeping the team together for 13 years. I wonder if I’d be fortunate enough to meet such amazing people again in another life.”

Speaking about what ARMY means to him, he added, “When I receive love or admiration from others, I feel a sense of responsibility, knowing that they are watching me and giving me support gives me strength to keep going. I see it as my mission to give back the support they’ve shown me. And I truly appreciate ARMY, who have shown me so much love. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead, and I’ll work hard to be my best self. The army is invaluable.”

BTS J-hope’s solo tour 

J-hope is set to bring his solo tour to Asia. The rapper will perform in Philippines on April 11-12, Japan on April 19-20, Singapore on April 26-27, Indonesia on May 3-4, Thailand on May 10-11, Macau on May 17-18, Taiwan on May 24-25, and Japan on May 31-June 1. 

J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group, who returned in June 2024. 

