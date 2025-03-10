BTS member J-hope took to Instagram and shared a video with Miguel where they can be seen practicing their dance moves ahead of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS J-hope with Miguel

Listen to this article BTS’ J-hope and Miguel dance to Sweet Dreams as they prep for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope arrived in New York for the second leg of his solo tour as well as debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The K-pop idol will be performing with Sweet Dreams collaborator Miguel on the show. J-hope took to Instagram and shared a video where they can be seen practicing their dance moves. He wrote in the caption, “Pre-gaming for the tonight show w/ @miguel.” Watch the clip below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

BTS J-hope’s new single Sweet Dreams

BTS’ music agency BigHit recently announced J-hope’s new single Sweet Dreams with Miguel. A statement shared on Weverse read, “The R&B pop track is a heartfelt serenade that expresses the genuine desire to boldly love and be loved. Grammy-award-winning artist Miguel lends his soulful vocals to the song. We hope you enjoy Sweet Dreams as J-hope and Miguel gently deliver this dreamy, sweet melody of love.”

About BTS J-hope’s solo tour

After a 3-day concert in Seoul, J-hope will begin his US performances on March 13 with two nights at New York's Barclays Center. After NY, he will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium. The Los Angeles stop is expected to be a historic event, as it will mark the first time a Korean solo artist has headlined a US stadium. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.

The Hope on the Stage tour marks a significant moment in the BTS member’s career as he resumed his professional life following mandatory military enlistment. J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group who returned in June 2024.

J-hope to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025

J-hope is all set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin 2025. This will be the Neuron hitmaker’s second time on the coveted stage. Earlier, he made history as the first K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, where he captivated a crowd of over 105,000, performing an energetic 18-song set. The music festival is set to take place on July 12-13 at Olympiastadion Berlin in the German capital. The date for J-hope’s performance has not been revealed yet.