Darshan, Kaali Venkat-starrer ‘House Mates’ to be presented by Sivakarthikeyan

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, has now chosen to present actor Darshan and Kaali Venkat’s upcoming fantasy horror entertainer ‘House Mates’

Pic/X

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who doesn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand to those film units which he thinks have been sincere in making good films that offer refreshing content to audiences, has now chosen to present actor Darshan and Kaali Venkat’s upcoming fantasy horror entertainer ‘House Mates’.



Sivakarthikeyan’s production house, Sivakarthikeyan Productions, on Wednesday announced that it would be presenting director Rajavel’s entertaining horror comedy.

Taking to X to make the announcement, Sivakarthikeyan Productions said, “#HouseMates - We watched it. We loved every bit of it. The unique concept, the entertainment and this new team’s sincere effort truly stood out and we knew we had to present it.”

Director and producer S P Shakthivel, who has been associated with the production of 'Housemates', took to his X timeline to thank Sivakarthikeyan. He wrote,"Housemates goes BIG! Thank you @Siva_Kartikeyan brother. @KalaiArasu_ brother for believing this CONTENT. My heartelt thanks to ayya @iamarunviswa and the entire team who believe the film ! Need all your support and blessings. Coming soon to entertain you all!"

The film, which is being produced by S Vijayaprakash, has been directed by Rajavel. Apart from Darshan, the film will also feature actor Kaali Venkat in a prominent role.

A source from the unit of the film had told IANS earlier that the film was based on a fantasy idea that had been presented as a horror-comedy.

They had informed IANS then that shooting for the film had been completed and that post production work was on in full swing. In fact, even that was on the verge of completion. “To be precise, the first copy is ready. There is just some fine-tuning left,” the source had then told IANS.

The source had disclosed that the film would be a proper family entertainer and that it would have an emotional idea as one of its strengths. “We all miss someone whom we consider dear at some point in our lives. What if you got an opportunity to meet that person at a time you cherish the most? There is something on those lines in this film,“ the source had told IANS.

The film, apart from Darshan and Kaali Venkat, will also feature a host of actors including Arsha Baiju, Vinodhini, Dheena, Suresh and Abdool Lee among others.

Cinematography for the film is by M S Sathish, while music for the film has been scored by Rajesh Murugesan. The film has editing by Nishar Sharief and art direction by N K Rahul. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Kasi and costumes are by Nandhini Nedumaran. Well known director S P Shakthivel is the creative producer of the film.

The source however clarifies that this film is not about time travel and promises the film will be a full-fledged entertainer.

