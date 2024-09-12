Other African powerhouses had mixed fortunes with South Africa snatching a last-gasp 3-2 win in South Sudan while Nigeria were held 0-0 in Rwanda

Egypt’s Mo Salah, (left) during the match against Botswana in Francistown on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Mo Salah on target in Egypt’s 4-0 victory x 00:00

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored as Egypt cruised to a 4-0 victory over Botswana on Tuesday as matchday two of 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying drew to a close.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other African powerhouses had mixed fortunes with South Africa snatching a last-gasp 3-2 win in South Sudan while Nigeria were held 0-0 in Rwanda.

Also Read: Sophia Fun Run on September 29

Jean-Philippe Krasso, a late addition to the Ivory Coast squad, opened the scoring as the defending champions beat Chad 2-0 in Yaounde to lead Group G by three points from Zambia.

East Africa had cause for celebrations with Kenya beating Namibia 2-1 and Tanzania edging Guinea 2-1 to collect maximum points from away outings. Travel difficulties meant Botswana arrived in Francistown from Mauritania only seven hours before facing record seven-time AFCON title-holders Egypt, captained by Salah.

The home team fell behind after only four minutes when a Salah shot was parried by goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko and Mahmoud Hassan — popularly known as Trezeguet — netted. Trezeguet struck again to give the visitors a 2-0 half-time advantage that was increased on 56 minutes when Salah tapped in a cross that evaded four defenders.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever