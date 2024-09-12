Sophia Fun Run on September 29

The Sophia Fun Run is a community-centric event aimed at bringing people together while raising funds for the school’s new building

Sophia ICSE School, run by the Mission Sisters of Ajmer, will be organising the Sophia Fun Run in association with Runnerswave and under the aegis of Mumbai Suburban District Athletics Association (MSDAA).

The Sophia Fun Run is a community-centric event aimed at bringing people together while raising funds for the school’s new building.

The event will be held in Borivli on September 29 across the following categories—10 km, five km, two km (all for adults) and one km run (for children).

For registrations, log on to www.sophiaicseborivali.com or www.indiarunnning.com. For further details, contact 8369898851 or 9136859467.