Goalkeeper Savla saves the day for Don Bosco

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

St Joseph showed some urgency in the second half, but their build-up play was not sharp enough to penetrate the Jamnabai defence

Don Bosco International goalkeeper Aananya Savla effects a save during the penalty shootout against Holy Cross Convent at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Goalkeeper Aananya Savla made two vital saves in the penalties as Don Bosco International (Matunga) overcame the challenge of Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) 4-2 via tie-breaker to secure their place in the girls under-16 second division semi-finals of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi football ground, Borivli, on Wednesday.


Having defended resolutely for large periods of the game, Don Bosco came up triumphant in this quarter-final clash with goals through Anoushka Gangwani, Nakeesha Walia, Dhruvi Iyer and Sanya Thakkar, who came good in the tie-breaker, while only Giselle D’Souza and Angelina Nadar were on target for Holy Cross.
The semi-final line-up was further completed when Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) made their way into the last four after a comfortable 2-0 win over St Joseph Secondary (Malad) in the concluding match of the day. 


Jamnabai struck on either side of half-time through Alysa Hora and Aarno Agasti. St Joseph showed some urgency in the second half, but their build-up play was not sharp enough to penetrate the Jamnabai defence.

