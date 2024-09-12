St Joseph showed some urgency in the second half, but their build-up play was not sharp enough to penetrate the Jamnabai defence

Don Bosco International goalkeeper Aananya Savla effects a save during the penalty shootout against Holy Cross Convent at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Goalkeeper Savla saves the day for Don Bosco x 00:00

Goalkeeper Aananya Savla made two vital saves in the penalties as Don Bosco International (Matunga) overcame the challenge of Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) 4-2 via tie-breaker to secure their place in the girls under-16 second division semi-finals of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi football ground, Borivli, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "Rohit, Kohli and Pant are the big three": Nathan Lyon ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Having defended resolutely for large periods of the game, Don Bosco came up triumphant in this quarter-final clash with goals through Anoushka Gangwani, Nakeesha Walia, Dhruvi Iyer and Sanya Thakkar, who came good in the tie-breaker, while only Giselle D’Souza and Angelina Nadar were on target for Holy Cross.

The semi-final line-up was further completed when Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) made their way into the last four after a comfortable 2-0 win over St Joseph Secondary (Malad) in the concluding match of the day.

Jamnabai struck on either side of half-time through Alysa Hora and Aarno Agasti. St Joseph showed some urgency in the second half, but their build-up play was not sharp enough to penetrate the Jamnabai defence.