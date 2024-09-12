Australia’s veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon picks India’s Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant as the batters to watch out for at Border-Gavaskar series Down Under

Rohit v Aus Tests: 12 Runs: 708 Avg: 33.71; Virat v Aus Tests: 49 Runs: 2367 Avg: 53.80; Rishabh v Aus Tests: 7 Runs: 624 Avg: 62.40

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has identified Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant as the three “really big ones” during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

The five-Test series between India and Australia gets underway Down Under from November 22, and is part of the World Test Championship.

Besides the big ones, Lyon has also warned that the visitors have an ‘amazing line-up’, making things massively challenging for the hosts.

“Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant are probably going to be the three really big ones. But then, you’ve still got [Yashasvi] Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, [Ravindra] Jadeja, and who else will come out? Another five, I’m not sure. It’s a pretty amazing line-up they’ve got, so it’s going to be a massive challenge,” Lyon told Star Sports.

However, the veteran off-spinner was confident that if the Australians delivered as a bowling unit over an extended period, it would be

beneficial for them.

“If we, as a bowling group, are good enough for long periods, hopefully, we can challenge their defence,” he added. The Australians have failed to win the title since their last series victory in 2014-15 at home. The Indians have won the title on four consecutive instances since then, winning twice each at home and away, a record for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Besides, Team India also became the only Asian team to win a Test series in Australia, and also winning it on multiple occasions.

Overall, India is the most successful side when it comes to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning it on 10 instances, along with a retention.

The five-Test series will begin at Perth (November 22-26) followed by the second Test at Adelaide (December 6-10). The third Test will be played at Brisbane (December 14-18) followed by the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne (December 26-30 and the final Test at Sydney (January 3-7, 2025).

