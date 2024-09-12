Breaking News
Dating app scam: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut
Exclusive | Poll bonanza: BMC approves projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in Mumbai
One Mumbai Coastal Road-sea link connector to be opened today
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Mumbai: Father, son booked for cheating Hajj pilgrims
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rohit Kohli and Pant are the big three Nathan Lyon ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

"Rohit, Kohli and Pant are the big three": Nathan Lyon ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Australia’s veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon picks India’s Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant as the batters to watch out for at Border-Gavaskar series Down Under

Rohit v Aus Tests: 12 Runs: 708 Avg: 33.71; Virat v Aus Tests: 49 Runs: 2367 Avg: 53.80; Rishabh v Aus Tests: 7 Runs: 624 Avg: 62.40

Listen to this article
"Rohit, Kohli and Pant are the big three": Nathan Lyon ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
x
00:00

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has identified Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant as the three “really big ones” during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.


The five-Test series between India and Australia gets underway Down Under from November 22, and is part of the World Test Championship.



Besides the big ones, Lyon has also warned that the visitors have an ‘amazing line-up’, making things massively challenging for the hosts.


Also Read: "Bumrah bhai ko bhagwan ne alag hi bana ke bheja hai": Akash Deep

Nathan LyonNathan Lyon

“Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant are probably going to be the three really big ones. But then, you’ve still got [Yashasvi] Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, [Ravindra] Jadeja, and who else will come out? Another five, I’m not sure. It’s a pretty amazing line-up they’ve got, so it’s going to be a massive challenge,” Lyon told Star Sports.

However, the veteran off-spinner was confident that if the Australians delivered as a bowling unit over an extended period, it would be 
beneficial for them.

“If we, as a bowling group, are good enough for long periods, hopefully, we can challenge their defence,” he added. The Australians have failed to win the title since their last series victory in 2014-15 at home. The Indians have won the title on four consecutive instances since then, winning twice each at home and away, a record for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Besides, Team India also became the only Asian team to win a Test series in Australia, and also winning it on multiple occasions.

Overall, India is the most successful side when it comes to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning it on 10 instances, along with a retention. 

The five-Test series will begin at Perth (November 22-26) followed by the second Test at Adelaide (December 6-10). The third Test will be played at Brisbane (December 14-18) followed by the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne (December 26-30 and the final Test at Sydney (January 3-7, 2025). 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohit sharma virat kohli Rishabh Pant India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK