Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah

India fast bowler Akash Deep, 27, has hailed pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, saying “he has been uniquely crafted by God” and it’s really tough to follow his actions.

Akash made his memorable Test debut in February against England in Ranchi, where Rahul Dravid handed him his cap. He made everyone take notice with a fiery opening spell. With impressive performances in red-ball cricket, he now earned a spot in the 16-member squad for the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai (September 19-23).

“This is a huge responsibility I’ve been given, allowing me to serve my team. [Mohammed] Shami bhai is currently injured. I see this as a responsibility and am trying my best to live up to the faith that the selectors and BCCI management have placed in me,” Akash Deep told IANS.

Asked about the inspiration behind his fast bowling, he replied, “I don’t follow any one bowler too much. Every bowler in the world has their own unique action and technique, and each one is great in their own way. I follow [Kagiso] Rabada a bit, and Bumrah is a legend. It’s hard to follow him. Bumrah bhai ko bhagwan ne alag hi bana ke bheja hai [Bumrah has been uniquely crafted by God], and I can’t learn everything from him. I also observe [Mohammed] Siraj and learn from him. I pick up small things from various bowlers.”

Reflecting on his experience of playing his first international match under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, the fast bowler was full of praises for the T20 world cup winning skipper and highlighted his ability to keep the dressing room at ease for the team members. “I played my first match under Rohit bhaiya in Ranchi. There is something special about him and his captaincy. He manages things so well, talks in a way that puts you at ease, and gives simple plans that make things easier,” he said.

