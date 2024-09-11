Ahana ’tricks as JBCN rout RN Podar 3-0 to enter semis

Down by three goals, Podar, who had received a bye in the first round, strived hard to claw their way back in this match, but failed

JBCN’s Ahana Arun Kumar during the quarter-final against RN Podar in Borivli yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Ahana Arun Kumar cornered the limelight as she netted a hat-trick for JBCN International (Borivli), who defeated RN Podar (Santacruz) by a convincing 3-0 margin to reach the semi-finals of the girls under-16 second division in the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Tuesday.

JBCN rode on an attacking first-half display as the brilliant, left-footed Ahana, who was sublime with her finishing, sealed the quarter-final encounter in the first half itself when all the goals were scored.

JBCN struck thrice in the opening 13 minutes of play. The second and third goals were ample demonstration of Ahana’s individual skill as she got past a host of defenders before unleashing a left-footed finish.

Down by three goals, Podar, who had received a bye in the first round, strived hard to claw their way back in this match, but failed.

In the semi-finals, JBCN will meet Army School (Colaba) who came through their quarter-final with an identical 3-0 win over Carmel of St Joseph (Malad).

In-form striker Shikha Kumari, who had also scored the winner in their opening match, struck a brace, while her sister and teammate Khushi Kumari added the third goal.