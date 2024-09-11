Breaking News
Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment
Two killed in house collapse, roads inundated amid heavy showers in Gondia
Opposition slams govt on crash involving car owned by BJP leader's son
BMC relaxes educational criteria for post of executive assistants
Mumbai Customs, DRI destroy drugs worth around Rs 177 crore
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ahana tricks as JBCN rout RN Podar 3 0 to enter semis

Ahana ’tricks as JBCN rout RN Podar 3-0 to enter semis

Updated on: 11 September,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Down by three goals, Podar, who had received a bye in the first round, strived hard to claw their way back in this match, but failed

Ahana ’tricks as JBCN rout RN Podar 3-0 to enter semis

JBCN’s Ahana Arun Kumar during the quarter-final against RN Podar in Borivli yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Ahana ’tricks as JBCN rout RN Podar 3-0 to enter semis
x
00:00

Ahana Arun Kumar cornered the limelight as she netted a hat-trick for JBCN International (Borivli), who defeated RN Podar (Santacruz) by a convincing 3-0 margin to reach the semi-finals of the girls under-16 second division in the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Tuesday.


JBCN rode on an attacking first-half display as the brilliant, left-footed Ahana, who was sublime with her finishing, sealed the quarter-final encounter in the first half itself when all the goals were scored.  



Also read: Pawar Public girls clinch MSSA U-14 Div-II title


JBCN struck thrice in the opening 13 minutes of play. The second and third goals were ample demonstration of Ahana’s individual skill as she got past a host of defenders before unleashing a left-footed finish.    

Down by three goals, Podar, who had received a bye in the first round, strived hard to claw their way back in this match, but failed. 

In the semi-finals, JBCN will meet Army School (Colaba) who came through their quarter-final with an identical 3-0 win over Carmel of St Joseph (Malad). 
In-form striker Shikha Kumari, who had also scored the winner in their opening match, struck a brace, while her sister and teammate Khushi Kumari added the third goal.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK