Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA, BJP leaders trade potshots over manifestos
Jamtara to Rajasthan: Cyber fraud hubs shift as villages resist law enforcement
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA to challenge BJP bastion Ghatkopar East
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shelar and Zakaria face off in Bandra West
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Andheri residents release manifesto of demands
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Liverpool manager Slot believes five point gap atop EPL is small

Liverpool manager Slot believes five-point gap atop EPL is small

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

Top

Interestingly, the Anfield crowd was all up by news of Man City’s 1-2 defeat at Brighton moments earlier

Liverpool manager Slot believes five-point gap atop EPL is small

Arne Slot

Listen to this article
Liverpool manager Slot believes five-point gap atop EPL is small
x
00:00

Liverpool opened up a five-point lead at the top of the EPL as Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah struck in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night. Arne Slot’s men were defensively solid to protect a sixth clean sheet in 11 league games and take a firm grip on the title race. 


“We have a margin but it’s small. Many challenges to come for us,” said Slot. 


Also Read: Malabar Hill Snooker: Easy win for Bajaj


Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister conceded that even he was not sure if the Reds could challenge for the title. “If we are top of the league by five points, it means something. If you asked me before the season started I would not say we were candidates but now it looks like we are,” said the Argentine international. 

Interestingly, the Anfield crowd was all up by news of Man City’s 1-2 defeat at Brighton moments earlier. 

Liverpool though were then dealt a blow as Trent Alexander-Arnold hobbled off with a muscle injury that is likely to rule him out of England duty in the coming weeks.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

liverpool english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK