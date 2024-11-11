Liverpool manager Slot believes five-point gap atop EPL is small

Interestingly, the Anfield crowd was all up by news of Man City’s 1-2 defeat at Brighton moments earlier

Arne Slot

Liverpool opened up a five-point lead at the top of the EPL as Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah struck in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night. Arne Slot’s men were defensively solid to protect a sixth clean sheet in 11 league games and take a firm grip on the title race.

“We have a margin but it’s small. Many challenges to come for us,” said Slot.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister conceded that even he was not sure if the Reds could challenge for the title. “If we are top of the league by five points, it means something. If you asked me before the season started I would not say we were candidates but now it looks like we are,” said the Argentine international.

Interestingly, the Anfield crowd was all up by news of Man City’s 1-2 defeat at Brighton moments earlier.

Liverpool though were then dealt a blow as Trent Alexander-Arnold hobbled off with a muscle injury that is likely to rule him out of England duty in the coming weeks.

