Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Solankis brace helps Spurs down Aston Villa 4 1

Solanki’s brace helps Spurs down Aston Villa 4-1

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Solanki then took centre stage, producing a delicate dinked finish to put Spurs ahead in the 75th minute before converting substitute Richarlison’s cross four minutes later

Solanki’s brace helps Spurs down Aston Villa 4-1

Spurs’ Dominic Solanki celebrates scoring against Aston Villa. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Solanki’s brace helps Spurs down Aston Villa 4-1
x
00:00

Dominic Solanki scored twice as Tottenham blitzed Aston Villa in the second half on Sunday, winning 4-1 to move just two points behind their rivals for a top-four finish in the Premier League


Also Read: India shuttler Malvika finishes runner-up


All four Spurs goals came in a storming second half after Morgan Rogers put the visitors ahead in the first period. Brennan Johnson pulled the rejuvenated home side level shortly after half-time. Solanki then took centre stage, producing a delicate dinked finish to put Spurs ahead in the 75th minute before converting substitute Richarlison’s cross four minutes later.


James Maddison added gloss by firing home a free kick deep into stoppage time.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tottenham hotspur english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK