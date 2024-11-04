Solanki then took centre stage, producing a delicate dinked finish to put Spurs ahead in the 75th minute before converting substitute Richarlison’s cross four minutes later

Spurs’ Dominic Solanki celebrates scoring against Aston Villa. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Solanki’s brace helps Spurs down Aston Villa 4-1 x 00:00

Dominic Solanki scored twice as Tottenham blitzed Aston Villa in the second half on Sunday, winning 4-1 to move just two points behind their rivals for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: India shuttler Malvika finishes runner-up

All four Spurs goals came in a storming second half after Morgan Rogers put the visitors ahead in the first period. Brennan Johnson pulled the rejuvenated home side level shortly after half-time. Solanki then took centre stage, producing a delicate dinked finish to put Spurs ahead in the 75th minute before converting substitute Richarlison’s cross four minutes later.

James Maddison added gloss by firing home a free kick deep into stoppage time.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever