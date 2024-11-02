Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Arteta Arsenal right in the mix for title race

Arteta: 'Arsenal right in the mix for title race'

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

“You want to be first, you want to win every game,” said the Spaniard. “We know the situations that we have to play with this season, but we’re right in the mix

Arteta: 'Arsenal right in the mix for title race'

Mikel Arteta

Listen to this article
Arteta: 'Arsenal right in the mix for title race'
x
00:00

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are “right in the mix” at the top of the Premier League despite their stumbles over the past two weeks.
 
The third-placed Gunners, hunting their first top-flight title since 2004, are five points behind leaders Manchester City after nine games, following a shock 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth and a 2-2 draw against Liverpool. 


They face a tricky away trip to Newcastle on Saturday, desperate to ensure the gap does not grow wider. Arteta, whose team have pushed City all the way in the past two seasons, was asked on Friday whether he was concerned over the points difference, with Liverpool also four points ahead. 


“You want to be first, you want to win every game,” said the Spaniard. “We know the situations that we have to play with this season, but we’re right in the mix. We know the tough challenge that we’re going to face tomorrow, but we’re fully ready for that.” Arteta said his injury-hit team had showed an “incredible capacity” to compete against Liverpool last week. “Unfortunately a lot of things happened that we didn’t even plan for,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arsenal english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK