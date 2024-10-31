Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola highly concerned over growing injury list after shocking 1-2 defeat to Tottenham in League Cup fourth round

Tottenham’s Timo Werner (left) scores his team’s first goal against Manchester City during their League Cup fourth round match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night

Manchester City are grappling with a deepening injury crisis following their 2-1 League Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, with winger Savinho and defender Manuel Akanji the latest to join an already lengthy list of sidelined players.

Savinho stretchered off

Savinho was taken off on a stretcher in the 62nd minute with a suspected ankle injury, while Akanji was ruled out just before kickoff due to a muscular issue. This has left City manager Pep Guardiola with only 13 fit players ahead of a critical Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Already missing key figures including Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Kyle Walker, as well as recent absentees Oscar Bobb, Jeremy Doku, and Jack Grealish, Guardiola voiced his concern over the physical toll the season has taken on his squad.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola is livid during their defeat to Tottenham. Pics/Getty Images

“We have 13 players (available) so we are in real difficulty. The guys that play, they finish most of them with problems and we’ll see how they recover. I think we are in trouble, because in nine years we’ve never been in the situation with so many injuries,” Guardiola told reporters.

“The players make a step forward, more together than ever, and we will try to do this week in this short time of recovery. Hopefully he (Savinho) is not in danger but we will see...,” he said.

Despite their precarious position, City are still narrowly leading the Premier League, sitting one point above Liverpool. However, with critical fixtures approaching, the absence of so many regulars, raises concerns about their ability to maintain their title defense. The upcoming away clash with Bournemouth will test Guardiola’s ability to rally a depleted side and manage fitness levels.

First time in 9 years

For Guardiola, who has enjoyed nine seasons with relatively few long-term injuries, this situation is unprecedented. “In nine years, we’ve never been in this situation with so many injuries,” he admitted.

Other key results

. Brighton 2-3 Liverpool

. Newcastle 2-0 Chelsea

. Preston 0-3 Arsenal

. Aston Villa 1-2 Crystal Palace

