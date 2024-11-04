Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India shuttler Malvika finishes runner up

India shuttler Malvika finishes runner-up

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Saarbruecken (Germany)
PTI |

In the opening game, Blichfeldt capitalised on Malvika’s errors, reeling off eight consecutive points to establish a 17-10 lead, ultimately closing out the game with ease

Malvika Bansod

India shuttler Malvika Bansod’s impressive run at the Hylo Open Super 300 concluded with a runner-up finish, as she fell to Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 10-21, 15-21 in the final on Sunday. 


The 23-year-old southpaw, who claimed notable wins en route to her first Super 300 final, including a victory over fourth seed Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam, struggled to match Blichfeldt’s pace, conceding the match in 43 minutes.


Also Read: ISL: Mumbai City beat Kerala Blasters 4-2


In the opening game, Blichfeldt capitalised on Malvika’s errors, reeling off eight consecutive points to establish a 17-10 lead, ultimately closing out the game with ease. 

Malvika fought back in the second game, even leading 11-8.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

