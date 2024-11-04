India shuttler Malvika finishes runner-up

In the opening game, Blichfeldt capitalised on Malvika’s errors, reeling off eight consecutive points to establish a 17-10 lead, ultimately closing out the game with ease

Malvika Bansod

India shuttler Malvika Bansod’s impressive run at the Hylo Open Super 300 concluded with a runner-up finish, as she fell to Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 10-21, 15-21 in the final on Sunday.

The 23-year-old southpaw, who claimed notable wins en route to her first Super 300 final, including a victory over fourth seed Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam, struggled to match Blichfeldt’s pace, conceding the match in 43 minutes.

In the opening game, Blichfeldt capitalised on Malvika’s errors, reeling off eight consecutive points to establish a 17-10 lead, ultimately closing out the game with ease.

Malvika fought back in the second game, even leading 11-8.

