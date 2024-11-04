Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India A lose to Oz A by 7 wickets amid ball change drama involving Kishan

India ‘A’ lose to Oz ‘A’ by 7 wickets amid ball-change drama involving Kishan

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Mackay (Australia):
PTI |

Top

However, even before play began, a group of Indian players were involved in a heated exchange with umpire Shawn Craig after the change of ball at the start of Day Four

India ‘A’ lose to Oz ‘A’ by 7 wickets amid ball-change drama involving Kishan

Ishan Kishan of India ‘A’ argues with umpire Shawn Craig prior to Day Four against Oz ‘A’ yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
India ‘A’ lose to Oz ‘A’ by 7 wickets amid ball-change drama involving Kishan
x
00:00

India ‘A’ wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was embroiled in a ball-change controversy, facing accusations of “inappropriate behaviour” during their seven-wicket defeat to Australia ‘A’ on the final day of the first ‘unofficial Test’ here on Sunday.


However, even before play began, a group of Indian players were involved in a heated exchange with umpire Shawn Craig after the change of ball at the start of Day Four.


Also Read: Will Young, one of New Zealand’s better players of spin


Umpire Craig was heard in the stump microphone explaining his decision to change the ball: “Scratch it, we change the ball... no more discussion, let’s play.”
Kishan retorted: “So we are going to play with this ball… that’s a very stupid decision.”

To which Craig responded: “Excuse me, you’ll be on report for dissent. That’s inappropriate behaviour. Because of your actions, we changed the ball.”

However, Cricket Australia later issued a statement, saying Kishan will not be charged with dissent after match officials clarified the ball was changed “due to deterioration”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ishan Kishan test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK