However, even before play began, a group of Indian players were involved in a heated exchange with umpire Shawn Craig after the change of ball at the start of Day Four

Ishan Kishan of India ‘A’ argues with umpire Shawn Craig prior to Day Four against Oz ‘A’ yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article India ‘A’ lose to Oz ‘A’ by 7 wickets amid ball-change drama involving Kishan x 00:00

India ‘A’ wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was embroiled in a ball-change controversy, facing accusations of “inappropriate behaviour” during their seven-wicket defeat to Australia ‘A’ on the final day of the first ‘unofficial Test’ here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, even before play began, a group of Indian players were involved in a heated exchange with umpire Shawn Craig after the change of ball at the start of Day Four.

Also Read: Will Young, one of New Zealand’s better players of spin

Umpire Craig was heard in the stump microphone explaining his decision to change the ball: “Scratch it, we change the ball... no more discussion, let’s play.”

Kishan retorted: “So we are going to play with this ball… that’s a very stupid decision.”

To which Craig responded: “Excuse me, you’ll be on report for dissent. That’s inappropriate behaviour. Because of your actions, we changed the ball.”

However, Cricket Australia later issued a statement, saying Kishan will not be charged with dissent after match officials clarified the ball was changed “due to deterioration”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever